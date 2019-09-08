|
|
William "Bill' Dresbeck
August 22, 1927 - August 23, 2019
Bill Dresbeck passed away on August 23, 2019 one day after his 92nd birthday, after a two-year battle with cancer. Uncle Bill was a kind hearted, gentle man who always had a positive outlook. Born in Buffalo, NY his family moved to Reseda, CA in 1943 and eventually to Santa Rosa in 1962. He lived with his parents and nieces, Lisa Martino and Christine Montgomery. Displaced by the Tubbs fire he spent his last two years in Sonoma. He loved taking walks and for decades could be seen in Montgomery Village and downtown Santa Rosa, spending many a day in the library and visiting with friends. He treasured the stars and enjoyed the opportunity to be outside and share them. He also loved to tell stories about growing up in Buffalo and Reseda and the many people he had met.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Dolores and Rita, and his dearly missed brother LeRoy.
He is survived by his many nieces and nephews and their families.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 9 at 1:30 p.m. at St Rose Catholic Church.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019