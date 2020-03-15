|
|
William "Bill" Duncan
After a prolonged illness and valiant fight, Bill peacefully took his final breath the evening of March 10, 2020. Born in Oklahoma November 28, 1938, Bill relocated to California at young age later graduating from San Francisco's Polytechnic High School and has attended the high school reunion every year since. He then went on to serve as a reserve member of the U.S. Army National Guard with an honorable discharged in 1959. Bill's multi-year career was as a commercial truck driver, but his favorite hobby was mule training. A longtime member of The Trailblazers and H&B, he spent many weeks enjoying the outdoors and hanging out with friends.
Bill was a passionate hunter and awarded marksman. He enjoyed spending weekends at the B&B Hunting Club in Cloverdale showing those younger than him how to properly hunt, maintain the grounds, and wait out the deer. His yearly trip to Montana afforded him the opportunity to wait out elk and prove to others why he received shooting awards.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Al, his mother Mae, his brother Hiram, and sister Sandra. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy, brothers Gene (Maxine) and Randy, sons Bill Jr. (Cindy) Hitchcock and Jeff (Lisa) Hitchcock, and daughters Debbie (Mike) Duncan-Austin, and Beth Duncan, as well as seven grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews. Bill was also affectionately loved and called Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and Uncle Bill by countless others.
Honoring Bill's request, there will be no funeral services. However, he did request a "big ass party" to allow for those who he loved and who loved him to gather and share stories, laugh, and poke fun. The intention is to host friends and family sometime in late April. More details will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petaluma Riding & Driving Club at PO Box 750902, Petaluma, CA 94975 or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020