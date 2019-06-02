|
|
William E. "Bill" Spandri
Passed away on May 23, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 83 years. Devoted husband of Marjorie Spandri. Beloved father of Charles Spandri (Maria), Linda Morgan (Steven), and Debra O'Dell (Curtis). Cherished grandfather of Courtney Spears, Christopher Morgan, Scott O'Dell, John O'Dell (Shannon), Nicole Morgan, Stephanie Gilman (Donald), Amanda Spandri, Melyssa Spandri, and Eric Spandri. Adored great-grandfather of Angelina, Claron, Jamison, Taryn, and one on the way. Loving brother of Ruth Rousseau, Una Martinez, and the late Theresa Petersen, Alice Spandri, Vivian Miller, and James Spandri. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was born, reared and educated in Petaluma, graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School. On June 21, 1959, he married the love of his life, Marjorie, and together they enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. From 1960-1962, Bill proudly served in the US Army. For 30 years, he worked in the plumbing industry, first in San Francisco and later retiring from J.G. MacPhee Plumbing Supply in San Rafael. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed gardening and watching his favorite football team, the 49ers. He was also a member of Nicasio Parlor #183 NSGW and St. Vincent's Church. Above all, Bill loved his family. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Graveside Service, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 304 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Church or hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019