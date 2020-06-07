William "Bill" Fitzpatrick
Bill passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 75 after battling cancer. He was born in Salinas, Ca. the second child of Margaret and John Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of nearly 40 years Toni Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his daughters Erika and Kirsten Fitzpatrick, brother John (Pat) Fitzpatrick, brother-in-law Stan (Irene) Pelmear, sister-in-law Pemba Bayo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Palma High in Salinas. He attended Hartnell Junior College and SF State. He lived in Santa Rosa for 50 years, running his own landscaping business and working with the grounds crews at Windsor and Oakmont Golf Courses. He was an avid reader, reading the paper every morning and checking out mystery books from the library. Since his youth, Bill was an excellent athlete, playing basketball, tennis and golf. When he could no longer play sports, he continued to enjoy watching events on TV, especially the Giants, 49ers, Warriors and golf. He attended every U.S. Open Golf Tournament held in California since 1972 and the Masters in 2006. Bill loved being outdoors, including biking, backpacking, hiking, camping and fishing in the mountains with his family and friends. He reached the summit of Mt. Shasta three times. He considered himself a steward of the land and supported numerous parks, wildlife and conservation organizations. His family will miss his gentleness, kindness, sense of humor, and great memory for dates, events and botanical names of plants. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Friends of the Library or a nature charity of your choice. At his request, no service will be held.



Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
