William H. "Bill" Van Haaften
68, Oro Valley, AZ, formerly of Windsor CA, July 6, 2019. Logistics specialist, retired 2018 from MotionAnalysis Corp., Santa Rosa CA after 22 years. Widower of Donna Laborde; survived by sisters Elaine (NJ) and Julia (NY, Ron Schick); two nieces. Lettered in track (Northern Valley Regional HS, Demarest NJ); attended college briefly (Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester NY). Loved driving and road trips: from a vintage '56 Chevy Bel Air in high school to his beloved Datsun 'Z' and its successor, a Porsche Cayman S. Renovated his new desert home last winter and looked forward to golfing in Sun City, Oro Valley.
Interment private, Shiloh District Cemetery. As per Bill's wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County, P.O. Box 1296, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019