William Harding (Bill) Hutchinson
1953 - 2020
William (Bill) Harding Hutchinson
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Harding Hutchinson, son of Shirley and Martin Hutchinson, MD. Born in Santa Rosa on July 25, 1953 at Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his son Christopher (Julia) and granddaughter Delta, brother Richard M. Hutchinson MD (Annette) and sisters Ann H Porrino (Peter) and Ruth Van Bemmel (Dave).
Born and raised in Santa Rosa, Bill graduated from Santa Rosa High School and then attended University of Colorado.
After his schooling, he returned to the Marin area where he was a financial advisor with Dean Witter. In this profession he made many lasting friends. In time he returned to Santa Rosa and was an independent advisor. However, his true love was fly fishing and he eventually purchased Fishing International, which was the love of his life. He then moved to Loma Rica to live in nature's playground; there he was close to rivers, lakes and flyways. With his fly fishing and guiding, he made many lasting friendships.
Bill (Billy, Uncle Bill) was a good man and loyal friend. He will be truly missed…."keep tight lines".

Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
