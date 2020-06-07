William (Bill) J. Bergin

William (Bill) J. Bergin died peacefully in Santa Rosa on April 8, 2020 after an eight year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 73 years old. He was born in 1946 and raised with four siblings in Steger, Illinois by his parents Robert and Agnes Bergin, surrounded by a large extended family. He received his BA and MA in Accounting from Bowling Green University in Ohio. He grew up a faithful fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and most of all his beloved Cubs. A highlight of his life was watching them finally win the World Series in 2016. Nothing made him happier than a beer and any sports game, live or on TV. Or beer any time!

His first Accounting job was at IBM in Poughkeepsie where he made lifelong friends. He served in the National Guard in NY and CA. He moved to San Francisco because Rosemary, his fiancée, had been accepted at UCSF. He was hired as an accountant for Reitz Manufacturing in Santa Rosa, which later became Bepex. When he retired, he went to work in the tasting room of Mayo Family Winery where his puns and jokes were appreciated.

He was athletic and played on many softball teams, including The Brass Ass, usually as a pitcher. He also played golf and ice hockey. He attended sporting events and was a soccer coach for his daughters. Bill was witty, gentle and kind with a sunny disposition and an unholy sense of humor. If there was laughter in the room, Bill was not only in the middle of it, but likely the instigator. He loved and was loved by children who recognized him as a kindred spirit. Never a disciplinarian, he was usually teaching them some mischief.

He had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports trivia however obscure and enjoyed other trivia lovers. He was a whiz at math and had a mind like a steel trap, remembering names and conversations decades later.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rosemary Bergin, their daughters Gina Brookman (Chris) of Sacramento and Andrea Bergin (Juan Rafael Ruiz) of Cordoba, Spain and five beloved grandchildren, Braeden, Kendall, Alvaro, Leonardo and Emerson. He is also survived by siblings Bob Bergin (Linda), Mary Wessel (Ralph), John Bergin (Carol), Ann Bergin (Alejandro) and many nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.

The day he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's was a terrible one for our family. Bill hated having Alzheimer's Disease yet he never forgot his loved ones and friends. Rosemary, Gina and Andrea are appreciative of the relatives and friends who stood by him even after he became ill when many stopped coming or calling. He missed them. He was glad to see family and friends who kept him in their lives. Our grandchildren were a joy. Without them our lives would have been pretty bleak during those dark years. We are so grateful for our family and neighbors who were a great help over the years.

We are thankful for RNs Sheila Sumabat, owner of Garden View home, and Deb Gromo and other nurses of Continuum Hospice. Caregiver Nestor Revita kept him comfortable during his final months.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held when Andrea and her family can come from Spain and it is again safe to gather together. We will ask all to share a "Bill story" because everyone has one or more. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Asso. North Bay, 1450 Neotomas Ave., Suite 140 Santa Rosa, CA 95405 or Continuum Hospice, 5401 Old Redwood Hwy N, Petaluma, CA 94954.



