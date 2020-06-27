William J. "Bill" ClementsDecember 25, 1924 - June 20, 2020William J. "Bill" Clements entered into rest peacefully on June 20, 2020.Bill was born on Christmas Day in 1924 in Sioux City, Iowa to parents Ethel Smith and William Clements, Sr. He was the youngest of four children. He married Bernice Plueger of Sioux City in 1943 and they moved to California where he became a foreman at Fort Ord making automotive parts for military vehicles during World War II. After the war, Bill worked in the automotive parts industry in Watsonville, CA.Bill and Bernice moved to Sebastopol, CA to raise their family in 1962. They owned and operated Analy Auto Parts in Sebastopol and later opened a second store in Healdsburg. Bill was delighted in giving young men and women their first job opportunities. Bill retired from the auto parts business in 1977.He became a motorhome enthusiast when they were first produced and he, Bernice, friends and family spent countless hours driving and camping through the western United States. In 1981 they moved to Willits, CA to operate and manage the Skunk Train Motel for the next five years.In 1986 they settled in Oroville, CA where he lived happily for the next 30 years. He then moved back to Sebastopol in 2018 to be closer to his daughter and her family.Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, his son, John, and his son Lee, as well as his three sisters and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Marie Johnson (Richard), daughter-in-law, Kathy Coots Clements (Paul), and grandchildren Alicia Hoover (Bill), Keith Johnson, Philip Clements (Ashley), Julie Krill (Matt), and Reika Clements. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Bill was very proud of the fact that he had lived a long, healthy, and happy life for 95 years. At Bill's request, no services will be held.The family would like to thank Erin, his outstanding nurse from St. Joseph Home Health, as well as everyone at St. Joseph Health Hospice Services for all their support and assistance. A very special heartfelt thank you to Miriam and Nicholas of Live Oak Rest Home for their continuous love and compassionate care-giving.Bill was a dog lover and if you desire, please send any remembrances to a dog rescue organization or Humane Society of your choice.