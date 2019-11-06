|
William J. Kiker
William (Bill) Kiker, 84 of Santa Rosa, died peacefully at home with family on October 31, 2019. He was a loving husband to his wife Angie. They raised two children, Christine Barry (Dave) and David Kiker. Born in Faribault, MN. He graduated from Medford High School. Bill was in the Air Force and served in Korea. He worked at Reliance Enterprises (Santa Rosa), he constructed satellite tracking stations worldwide.
Bill will be greatly missed by his sisters, Joan Caron (Fran), Sharon Kiker, and Lois Smith (Walt) and grandchildren, Christopher Kiker, Holly Kiker, and Amanda Barry and his great-grandson, Hank Kiker.
Bill loved family gatherings, tinkering in his garage, country music, electronics, and his ham radio. KA6JLP is now a "Silent Key". Bill had a wonderful sense of humor.
A graveside service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Saturday, November 9th, 3:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Bill's name to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019