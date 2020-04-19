|
|
William J. "Bill" Mathews
Bill passed away from a very aggressive cancer at home with family. Born in San Francisco and raised in Sebastopol, he was a proud Analy graduate class of "66". Bill followed in his father's footsteps and was a painting contractor in Sonoma and Napa counties for 50 years. He loved researching new product lines, always coming up with the right product for even the most difficult situations, working with many architects and designers. Bill was a patient teacher, sharing his knowledge and caring for others, a role model to many.
His favorite pastime was fishing…whether it be for a season working on a king crab boat in Alaska or a Sierra stream with a fly rod. His cabin in Downieville, California held special memories for the whole family. Each new dog had to learn patience and wait to jump in the river till after he was finished casting a line.
Bill worked tirelessly pushing himself after his 2013 lung transplant. He kept busy on various projects at both homes and searching…always searching for a new knife, tool or gadget.
Those of us left behind still can't believe how quickly his final earthly journey was. His stories, laugh and warm smile will never be forgotten. Bill we are praying you can slow down in heaven now. Enjoy some great trout fishing, friends, family and pets. You have all the chocolate, hi chew candy, cookies and vanilla ice cream your heart desires. You never did anything easy in life.
You get your chance now. We hope it is a marvelous time. You are happy, hydrated, always find your keys and catch the "Big One"…we know you will release it. Watch over us, until we meet again.
Bill is lovingly survived by his spouse Melanie Landree Mathews, daughter Heather Epperson Mathews Rivas, beloved grandson Andrew James Rivas, son Christain Timothy Mathews (Kris), sister Diana Johnston (Richard), niece Dena Elder, treasured sisters-in-law: Linda Neely, Lisa Russell and Dina Cooper, nieces and nephews, cousin Bert Mathews, "second son" Doug Peterman, and good friends: Joe Craig, Mike Evans, Richard Royer.
Because of the coronavirus no service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers please find in your hearts to do a random act of kindness, Bill would enjoy that.
"I pray that I may fish until my dying day.
And when it comes to my last cast I then humbly pray.
When in the Lord's great landing net and peacefully asleep.
That in his mercy I will be judged "Big enough to keep".
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020