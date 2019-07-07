|
William (Bill) J. Smith
William (Bill) J. Smith passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Santa Ana, CA. and his family moved to Forestville, CA. when he was three weeks old. On his maternal side, Bill was a fourth generation of the Ross family of Sebastopol and the Covey family of Forestville. He was a graduate of Analy High School, class of 1948. After high school, Bill worked on his father's ranch in Forestville and later in Vacaville. He worked at a gas station prior to starting his career with the California Division of Forestry and retired as a Captain in 1991 after 32 years. While working for C.D.F. he served at many stations, the last, of which, was at Petaluma. Bill was also a volunteer in the police reserve for the Sebastopol Police Department. After retirement, he worked as a Parking Lot Attendant for 19 years, at what was then Great Western Bank. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed music. He was a long-time member of the Redwood Chordsmen. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Smith, his sons Rick (Candee) Smith, Bill Jr. (Anne) Smith, daughter Robin (Brian) Murch, stepchildren, Dan (Ingrid) Farrington, Candee (Rick) Smith, Melony (Jim) LaNier, Bruce Robbins, Laura (Dick) Grady, Penny (John) Stewart, Janet (Fred) Stanley, Gail (Tim) Ehlert, Linda Lott and Cheryl (Tyrone) Long, who was like a daughter. Twenty-nine grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and his brother Charles (Siegrid) Smith. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Smith and mother, Irma Covey Smith, second wife, Alfreda Smith, step-daughter Gloria Santos and sister, Carol Durfee.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Westview Christian Church, 3950 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019