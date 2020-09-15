William James (Bill) Miller

William James (Bill) Miller was born in Sebastopol, CA on December 26, 1939 and died at his residence in Woodland, CA on September 5, 2020. Bill's family and friends will miss his incredible imagination, wry sense of humor and zest for life.

After graduation from Analy Union High School, Bill enlisted in the Navy and served as a signalman aboard the Kearsarge from 1958 until 1960.

After retirement from the U. S. Postal Service, Bill's adventures included climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, running with the bulls in Spain and traveling to Bhutan.

An avid photographer, Bill made several trips to San Miquel de Allende, Mexico, known for its colorful fiestas and vibrant artist community. He also traveled with a good friend to Faenza, Italy, center for Majolica-ware earthen glazed pottery.

A long-time Forty Niner fan, Bill prided himself in that, as a child, he was at the very first game played at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco.

Bill was also an animal lover, having served as a loyal caretaker to many canine and feline companions over the years. Family members will particularly remember Bill's love for his beautiful Australian Shepherd, Alice, during his young adulthood.

Bill moved from Guerneville, CA to Woodland in 2019. During his final year, Bill enjoyed traveling around Yolo County via public transit, making regular stops at his favorite hang-out, the Blue Note Brewing Co in Woodland. His family is thankful to the friendly Blue Note staff for providing such a warm and welcoming place for him to fulfill his passion for craft beer.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Georgia Miller of Sebastopol. He is survived by his sister Gayle (Dusty) of Yreka, CA, niece Jeni Veale (Michael) of Davis, CA, niece Suzie Fernandes (John) of Yreka, CA and niece Jodie Rettinhouse (Rick) of Parker, CO. He is also survived by grandnieces Miley, Emma and Sophie Meads, Jenna Fernandes and Lilah Rettinhouse, and grandnephews Eric Fernandes and Charlie Rettinhouse, as well as numerous cousins. Bill will also be greatly missed by his long-time, childhood friend Steve Kaltenbach (Mary) of Davis, CA.

Burial and memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Bill's memory be made to the Yolo County SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store