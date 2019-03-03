|
|
William (Bill) John
Occhipinti, Sr.
William (Bill) John Occhipinti, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Rosa, CA on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, just before his 79th Birthday. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, Bill moved to California with his wife, Addie in 1961 and made Santa Rosa their home. Here Bill built a successful service station business of 45 years. He was a respected member of the community and involved with the Sons of Italy and the American Italian clubs throughout the years. His happy place was at the poker table.
Beloved husband of Adeline
Occhipinti (resting in peace), caring brother of Angela Doyle and Connie LaTorre (resting in peace) of New Jersey, devoted father of Deena (Ronnie) Vizcarra of San Diego, Billy (Christine) Occhipinti of Santa Rosa, Sherri (Doug) Sites of Gardnerville, NV and Marc (Rachel) Occhipinti of Windsor. Proud grandfather of LaNisha Short, Tysen, Keyton, and Carter Gray, Garrett, Dylan, and Danielle Vizcarra, Adelia, Laliah, Billy and Romwil Occhipinti, Marc and Adeline Occhipinti, and cherished great,-great-grandfather of Zeia and Cyrus Short and Karsen Gray. Also, survived by numerous family members and many loving friends.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center, 600 Acacia Lane on Hwy 12 Santa Rosa, CA 95409.
Lafferty & Smith Colonial Chapel
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019