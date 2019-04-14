Home

William John Tuohy


William John Tuohy
August 17, 1929 - April 6, 2019
Tuohy, William J. "Bill", 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home in Windsor on April 5, 2019 with his loving wife, Ann, holding his hand.
Bill was a 'San Francisco Boy' born and bred. He served in the United States Coast Guard in the frigid North Atlantic and hated every cruise Ann dragged him on as a result. After coming home from the Coast Guard, Bill joined the San Francisco Fire Department. He loved his job as a firefighter and retired after 32 years of service.
Years ago, when asked what he wanted in an obituary, Bill replied, "Tell everyone I went fishing with Stern, won't be back."
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Godspeed, Bill.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
