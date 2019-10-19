|
|
William Jonas Glander
William Jonas Glander died peacefully at the age of 91 in his home in Kenwood on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the presence of his loving wife, Evelyn Kaiser Glander. Born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on July 9, 1928, Bill served two years in the U.S. Army in Japan during World War II. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison on the GI Bill, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in business. After graduating college and immediately following World War II, he headed to San Francisco to pursue a career in finance. He became a partner with Dodge & Cox, a preeminent financial management firm and spent his distinguished career managing large investment portfolios. Bill became a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") and was one of the first presidents of the CFA Institute (then called the Association for Investment Management and Research, or AIMR). Bill also served on a variety of boards including the Vascular Cures Organization, which awards the prestigious Wylie Scholarship Award for breakthrough research and development in that field. He retired in 1994 and built his dream home with his wife, Evelyn, in Kinnybrook, where he enjoyed the sweet pleasures of marriage and life in Sonoma County.
Bill was a gentleman to all who knew him. He was kind, patient, wise and had a marvelous wit. He loved to read, garden, watch birds, listen to jazz and photograph family, nature and travel experiences. He was the beloved father of John T. Glander and his wife Courtenay of San Francisco, as well as the grandfather to Jack William and Hank Edward Phillip. Bill is also survived by his brother Phillip Glander of Sonoma, niece, Elizabeth Mahler of Palo Alto and nephews, Bill and Peter Mahler of Madison, Wisconsin. Bill was the admired and appreciated step-father of Evelyn's daughters, Barbara, Andrea, Amy and Emelie. Bill will be remembered with fondness and love by all who had the good fortune to know him.
A private memorial celebration of life for Bill is planned for a future date as determined by his immediate family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019