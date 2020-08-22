William Joseph Bergman, Jr.
October 27, 1925 - August 8, 2020
William J. Bergman Jr., born on October 27, 1925, peacefully passed away at home at the age of 94 on August 8, 2020. He was born in San Francisco, lived in Half Moon Bay where he raised his family and moved to Windsor in 2000. He last worked as San Mateo County Controller for two terms and retired in 1986 after 26 years of county service.
Bill graduated from San Mateo High School, and then served in the Army Air Force for two years. He graduated from the University of San Francisco and went on to get his CPA license. He was a 56-year member of the Native Sons of the Golden West and was a member of Windsor SIRS. He was an avid reader of history, and had fond memories of vacationing at the Russian River as a child. He enjoyed fishing with his cousin Robert Solvin.
He is survived by two daughters, Christine Bergman of Felton and Karen Paik of Harbor City and former wife Janet Bergman of Santa Rosa.
His ashes will be scattered off the San Mateo Coast close to Half Moon Bay. Donations to the charity of your choice
