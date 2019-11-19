Home

Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
William L. Clayton
William L. Clayton passed away in Walnut Creek on October 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Bill is survived by many friends and colleagues. He was born in Napa and attended Napa schools, graduating in 1951. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army and was sent to Korea. When he was discharged, he went to work for Pacific Telephone working in Vallejo, Santa Rosa, San Rafael and San Francisco. He held positions as an installer, repair technician, central office manager and marketing representative, retiring after 39 years. During his time in Santa Rosa, he was President of CWA Local 9400. After retiring, Bill attended culinary school at Diablo Valley College and cooked at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center. He also drove the senior shuttle. Bill loved golf and tennis and during his younger years, he was a pilot, skydiver and body builder.
Arrangements were made at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel. There will be no service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
