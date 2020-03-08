|
William L. "Bill" Weir
William L. "Bill" Weir of Novato passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was 85.
Born in Asheville, North Carolina in 1934 during the Great Depression, he grew up in the Smokey Mountains shooting squirrels with his varmint rifle as he walked to school. Shortly after the end of World War II, Bill came to California at the age of 12 where he lived with his aunt in San Francisco to take advantage of California's better schools. He graduated from San Francisco's Mission High School and entered the work force in a few different jobs. One of these jobs took him in to the Hughes Building where he met a young secretary, Cecelia "Ce" McGuire. He began chasing her until she caught him and a love affair for the ages started to bloom. They were married in June 1956 and Bill was drafted into the United States Army in 1957. While stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, Bill and Ce welcomed daughter Susan. Bill was discharged the following year and returned to San Francisco. He entered the trades working as an electrician/maintenance man for Foster's bakery and then The Emporium department store in San Francisco. In 1960, son Steven joined the family and in 1963, Bill joined the San Francisco Sheriff Department, working first in the jails and later in the courts as a bailiff. Bill and his family moved from San Francisco to Novato in 1968 and he commuted by bus to San Francisco City Hall until his retirement in 1991. Ce, the love of his life, preceded him in death by 17 years to the day. Bill was healthy enough and lucky enough to live alone and on his own terms in that same house in Novato right up until just a few weeks before he died.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Susan Stubblebine of Rohnert Park, his son, Steven Weir of Ukiah, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Memorial services are planned for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Valley Memorial Park in Novato.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020