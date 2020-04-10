|
|
William Leroy "Bill" Broyles
January 13, 1946 - March 27, 2020
Bill, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Windsor March 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, with his loving sister, Linda by his side. He was born in Fresno, CA, on January 13, 1946. His family moved to Santa Rosa, CA when he was a young boy, where he attended school. In 1963, he joined the Air Force where he served three years, then returned to Santa Rosa. He married in 1970, bought a home in Windsor in 1979 where he spent the remainder of his life.
Bill had an appreciation for the outdoors and everything that came along with it. He also enjoyed traveling and went on many adventures. He loved music, Blues was his genre of choice and enjoyed playing his congas. He also loved riding motorcycles; he had many. His most cherished was his Harley. Above all, he loved his family and friends the most, as they did him.
Bill is survived by his sister Linda Olufs (Richard), his nephews; Steve III, Kevin (Sarah), Ed (Becky), Corey Johnston, JJ Broyles (Michelle), nephew/godson Ben Bentley (Danica) and niece/goddaughter Stacey Smith, as well as many great nieces and nephews, ex-wife Connie Broyles, friends Fred Constant, Leonard and Patty Ascoop and his beloved cats. He is preceded in death by his parents, father Bill Broyles, mother, Pauline Knox and step-father Ed Knox, brothers: Billy Ray, Bobby and Ron Broyles, sister, Deanna Johnston, brothers-in-law Steve Johnston II, Mark Nelson, and great-nieces Faith and Athena.
A Celebration of life will be held later.
Donations may be made to Forgotten Felines.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020