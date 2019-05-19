|
|
William M. "Billy" Poncia, Jr.
November 22, 1943 - May 13, 2019
Billy passed away peacefully with family at his side Monday, May 13th, 2019 at UCSF after a three-week battle with sepsis.
Born on November 22, 1943 to the late Willie and Marie Poncia, he grew up on their dairy ranch in Tomales and attended schools there, graduating in 1961 from THS, where he excelled in all sports and was a member of 4-H and FFA. Billy was also a member of the CA National Guard.
He worked in the construction trade for: Soiland Inc., North Bay Construction and W.R. Forde companies.
Billy was an avid sports fan and over the years was either listening to, watching, or attending 49ers, Raiders, A's, Giants, Warriors and Cal Bear games. Later years found him happily watching from the couch with his buddy, Angelo the cat, curled up at his side!
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years Debby (Zetterquist), stepson Tyler Suit, daughter Celia Frizzell, sister Cheryl Braga (Art), niece Mindy Jones (Jamie), nephews Marty and Michael Braga, mother-in-law Peggy Zetterquist, sister-in-law Elaine Marty (Ken), brother-in-law Ken Zetterquist (Robin) and many cousins.
A celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the THS Boosters Club, PO Box 435, Tomales, CA 94971-0435 or Sonoma County Humane Society, 5345 Highway 12 W, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 in Billy's name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019