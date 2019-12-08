|
William "Bill" Merian
William R. Merian, age 85, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on November 13, 2019. He was born in Oakland in 1934, a son of John W. Merian and Jeanne Baletori. He is survived by his wife, Dora Delacruz; children, Judy, Robert, Jon (Sonja) and Tim Merian, and Lisa (Brian) Neves; grandchildren, Nicole, Alex, Zacharey, Maisey, Julia, Michale and JZ; great grandchildren, Matthew, Dimitrias, Jacob and Jerica; siblings, Lynn Green, Jeanne Woodford, and Spirito Baletori; many nieces and nephews; and his service dog, Pearl. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; and a brother, Jock.
Bill served his country in the Marine Corps in the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for over 60 years. He was involved in many organizations, including the VFW, the Druids, the American Legion Riders, and the Marine Corps League. He was a sprint car enthusiast and had many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Entombment and Military Honors will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Freedom Riders of Healdsburg.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019