William (Bill) Michael Seim

October 28, 1940 - May 23rd, 2020

William (Bill) Michael Seim passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He was born in October, 1940 in Howell Michigan to Lawrence and Maxine Seim. He was one of 6 children, growing up on rural property in Howell. He graduated high school in June 1958 then attended Western Michigan University where he met his wife, Joan Elizabeth Bennett. They married in August 1962. He served in the Air Force for six years then attended Chicago Art Institute. Joan took a job in California, moving them and their daughter, Michelle, born in 1967 to Santa Rosa in 1968. He taught High School art for a few years, then decided to try his hand at being a painting contractor. He started Pro-Tech painting and was a successful painting contractor for years. Always a lover of sports, and happiest playing softball, broomball, golf, and racquetball he had the opportunity to purchase Anastasias Racquet club in the early 80's. He and his wife owned and operated the club for a number of years, enjoying the love of the club and the people they met. The two also enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, often traveling with large groups around the United States. After selling the gym in 1986, Bill went back to being a painting contractor, which he did until he retired in 2007. After retirement, he spent his days golfing, bowling, playing pool, volunteering for Fish in the city of Sonoma, lunches with his SERS group, art classes, and time with his grandchildren. He was a kind, hardworking, and generous man that will be greatly missed by family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Joan (2006), his brother Larry and sister Diana. Bill is survived by his daughter Michelle, his son-in-law Jason, his three grandchildren, Eden, Cooper and Walker, his brothers, Carl, Tom and Joe, and numerous nieces and nephews. No services will be done at this difficult time. Always a lover of art and children, donations can be made to Art Escape of Sonoma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store