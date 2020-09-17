1/1
William Paul (Bill) Klapp
1929 - 2020
William (Bill) Paul Klapp
December 13, 1929 - September 1, 2020
Wiliam (Bill) Paul Klapp passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. Bill was born on December 13, 1929 to Paul and Lucy Klapp in Puxico, Missouri. The family moved to Sebastopol, CA in the mid-1940s and Bill graduated from Analy High School in 1947.
Bill met Mary Ellen Buchanan on a blind date New Years Day 1950. They dated until marrying in July 1952.
Bill joined the Navy as a reserve in 1950 out of Treasure Island. Soon after, he was called to active duty and served on the USS Salisbury Sound, a sea plane tender in the Korean Gulf during the Korean Conflict. Bill received his honorable discharge in December 1954.
Bill was proud of his career at Optical Coating Lab (OCLI). He worked there from 1959 until his retirement in 1989, Bill worked in the research division which played a part in many projects: one included the glass coatings used on the Space Shuttles.
Upon retirement, Bill and Mary enjoyed many trips in their motor home taking family camping and skiing. They also traveled on Route 66 and visited their home towns in Missouri and Kansas. In 2002, they were able to take their entire family to Hawaii for their 50th anniversary. It was a trip to remember.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary; his daughter Karen Alexander (Gary), son Steve Klapp (Debbie), son Jon Klapp (Cathy) and daughter Lisa Ensign (Rob), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would also like to thank David Hanna, Karrie Hanna and the Hanna House staff for their wonderful care of Bill for the last four years.
A private grave site service was held on September 10, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa. No additional services are planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a Veteran organization of your choice.

Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
