William Paul "Bill" Matz
1948 - 2020
William Paul "Bill" Matz
December 14, 1948 - August 18, 2020
William Paul "Bill" Matz, 71, died peacefully in Santa Rosa, CA on August 18, 2020. Bill was born December 14, 1948 in Eureka, California to Melvin and Margaret Matz. He received a Bachelor's Degree from the United States Naval Academy and then a Master's Law Degree from San Diego State University. Bill retired as a First Lieutenant after 16 years of service in the United States Navy and then founded Master's Touch Mortgage Corp. in Windsor, which he ran until his death. He met and Married Erica Jayne Asrican in 1995. He was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Healdsburg, and then St. John's Anglican Church in Petaluma.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Erica, and their wonderful son, Phillip.
Friends are invited to attend visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary, 9660 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, CA 95492. A committal service will take place with military honors on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. More information can be obtained by visiting whcmortuary.com or by calling 707.838.6000.



Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
SEP
14
Committal
12:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
My best memory about Bill is when my brother, sister and I visited him many years ago in January. It was a gorgeous day and we went sailing. We went to a small bar on my birthday and they brought out a small cake with a candle. He flew to Fargo later that winter for a snowball tournament our softball team was in and got to play. It was cold but we had so much fun. Wish I would have known he was sick. He was an amazing friend. My sympathies to Erica and Phillip.
Lynn Braaten
Family
September 2, 2020
