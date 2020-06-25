William Perry Duvall

William Perry Duvall passed June 4th, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Texas on January 4th, 1955. He was a devoted son brother father grandfather friend and pet owner. He will sorely be missed by all who knew him. He touched so many lives, too many to mention.

Memorial services at 11 a.m. on June 27th 2020, Mt. Tamalpias Mortuary San Rafael, CA.



