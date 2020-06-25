William Perry Duvall
1955 - 2020
William Perry Duvall
William Perry Duvall passed June 4th, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Texas on January 4th, 1955. He was a devoted son brother father grandfather friend and pet owner. He will sorely be missed by all who knew him. He touched so many lives, too many to mention.
Memorial services at 11 a.m. on June 27th 2020, Mt. Tamalpias Mortuary San Rafael, CA.

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mt. Tamalpias Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mount Tamalpais Mortuary
2500 Fifth Avenue
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 459-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mount Tamalpais Mortuary Cemetery-Mausoleum-Cremation
