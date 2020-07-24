William Peter Slusser

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 26, 2020, age 91. He was born in 1929 in California, Peter graduated as President of Santa Rosa High School and with Honors from Stanford University. There, he met his "Lovely Jo", Joanne Eleanor Briggs, his soulmate of over 66 years. After Harvard Business School, he served as Second Lieutenant in the Air Force in Annapolis, Maryland on the Air Research and Development Command. Peter was a leader in the Investment Banking business from 1955 until his passing in 2020. Peter started on Wall Street with Dean Witter, joining Shields & Company in 1960 where as General Partner he established one of the first dedicated Mergers & Acquisition practices. In 1976, he was recruited by Paine, Webber where he led the merger with Blyth, Eastman, Dillon and built the Mergers & Acquisitions group into one of the top ten firms on Wall Street. In 1988, Peter founded Slusser Associates and served on many boards, including ADT. He was a member of the California Senate Commission on Corporate Governance. He also managed a first-class Vineyard and Ranching business on the family ranch in Sonoma County, California. Peter's great-grandfather Levi Slusser came to Sonoma County in 1847 and later panned for gold in Auburn and returned to Sonoma County and bought the land that is still owned by Peter's family today. Levi then returned to Pennsylvania and married his girlfriend and then drove several hundred head of cattle from St. Louis to California while his wife embarked on a voyage on a ship around Cape Horn to San Francisco. Another of Peter's great-grandfathers was George Guerne, after whom the town of Guerneville is named, who settled in Sonoma County in 1867 and who founded the Guerne Heald Lumber Mill. Peter was a member of the Knickerbocker Club, the Harvard Club and the Society of California Pioneers. A boxer, rugby and football player, and runner. He cherished letter writing, opera and classical music. A lifelong historian, Peter inspired all to be learners and lead productive lives. Peter is remembered for his steadfast love of Joanne and his family, devotion to Slusser Ranch, his outsized work ethic, sense of fairness and empathy, belief in education and mentorship of young professionals. Now, he is with the Lovely Jo, dancing elegantly and watching down with a loving careful eye. Peter is survived by five children, Kathleen Mullen of Healdsburg, Martin Slusser of Los Angeles, Dr. Wendy Slusser of Los Angeles, Caroline Slusser Converse of New York and Sarah Slusser of Washington, D.C., 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In his honor, please consider sending donations to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Healdsburg, or to the Stanford Alumni Association; or as Jojo would agree, plant a tree.



