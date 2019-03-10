|
William Ronald Habkirk
William Ronald Habkirk, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on March 5th, 2019.
William was born and raised in Clio, Michigan. Though known early in life as 'Ron', he would later go by 'Bill'. Bill left Clio after high school to join the Air Force. While on leave and visiting friends back home, he met his future wife, Rosalie 'Rosie' Krankel. Bill was stationed in California when he completed his Air Force service. By that time, Rosie had finished nursing school and decided to move out to California to be with Bill. They married, started a family, and became Californians.
As the father of three young children, Bill joined the California Highway Patrol to begin a career in law enforcement. After an injury made him unable to continue as a patrolman, Bill enrolled at San Jose State University where he earned a BA in criminal justice. Raising a growing family of now five children in San Jose, he began work for the Sunnyvale Police Department and later the South San Francisco Police Department. In 1976, Bill took a position with the Santa Rosa Police Department and moved the family to Santa Rosa. After five years in Santa Rosa, Bill and Rosie rounded out their family with the birth of their sixth child. Bill retired from SRPD in 1996 as a Division Commander.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Rosie; his daughters Denise Hinkson and Debi Habkirk; and his sons Stephen, James, Duane and David. Bill leaves behind ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Patrick.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa on March 13th, at 10:30 a.m. The mass will be followed by a reception, also at St. Rose. Bill will be interred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery during a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Sutter Care at Home Hospice or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019