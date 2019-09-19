|
William "Bill" Somers
Mailliard, Jr.
November 4, 1942 - September 10, 2019
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Bill Mailliard passed away at his home on the Mailliard Ranch in Yorkville, CA. Bill was 76 years old and was born in Newport, Rhode Island. He was the son of Bay Area Congressman William Somers Mailliard, Sr. and Elizabeth Whinny. He is survived by his wife Jane Mailliard; sons William Somers Mailliard III, Timothy Brien Mailliard and Samuel Ward Mailliard; and, stepmother Millicent Fox Mailliard. He has two brothers, four sisters, 11 grandchildren and numerous cousins. He was a member of the Frontier Boys and past member of the Sonoma County Trailblazers. Other memberships included the Pacific Union Club, the San Francisco Guardsmen and he served as board chair of the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. He graduated from Taft High School in Connecticut, Yale University and Georgetown Law School.
He then returned to San Francisco where he practiced law at Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro. He subsequently moved to the North Bay where he set up his private practice and raised, trained and competed his Quarter horses. After retirement, he and his wife, Janie, moved to live full time on the Mailliard Ranch, where he had spent a good portion of this youth.
The two greatest sources of fulfillment in his life were his horses and living on the Mailliard Ranch.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on the ranch on September 28. Memorial gifts may be directed to Anderson Valley Fire Department/EMS and sent to P.O. 398, Boonville, CA 95415.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019