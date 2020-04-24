Home

After a six-year battle with cancer and facing it head on with a positive and an "it's all good" attitude, William Stoll passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Diana, daughter Dionne (Jason), son Marc (Adelle) and grandkids Elliott (Camryn), Tanner, Travis, Valentina and Oliver. A very special thank you to: Rich and Eileen for your medical knowledge and navigation; Shirley for coming when called; Lou and David for your support; to Jack, Alan and Christine for all you've done for us; Dr. Kylstra and her office; Dr. Anderson and his group at Roundbarn Cancer Center; all the Drs. and especially the RN's at UCSF; Dr. Johanson and the nurses at Memorial Hospice; and finally, Eddie and everyone at Bulafiji Caregivers.
No service per Bill's wishes.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
