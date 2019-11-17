|
|
William T. Tobin
It's heartbreaking to lose our wonderful dad and hero just two and a half years after mom passed away. Our only comfort is knowing they are together in heaven, sipping a cocktail while playing a game of dominoes.
Born to Kathryn and William Tobin in San Francisco, Dad was raised in the Mission District with his sister Jeanne. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School and during that time met a young Carolyn Greaves. They were married in 1957. A friendship and love that lasted for 60 years.
Settling in Novato, they raised their five children, sending all to Our Lady of Loretto and St. Vincent de Paul High schools. Dad was proud of that.
A respected member of Plumbers Union, Local 38, he worked for Locke Plumbing before starting his own businesses, Joe's Plumbing and Tropicana Pools. He even came out of retirement to join Mike and Chris at Broadway Mechanical for a few years. He was an entrepreneur, extremely hard worker and hands on guy who always had a project in the works.
Dad had a big heart and volunteering came easy to him. Always active in the Catholic community, he worked with the Knights of Columbus, Food Pantry and Cemetery Board to name a few.
Very social, Dad made friends everywhere, leaving behind too many to mention! He liked nothing better than to hold court on his lakefront deck at Konocti Estates or in his garage in Middletown. He was a friend, mentor and father figure to many, providing good, sound advice.
Husband to Carolyn (d: 2017) and father of Mike (Jody), Patty (Frank), Mary, Chris (Christy) and Anne (Dan) he also leaves behind his sister Jeanne, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
We will miss his bright blue eyes, charm, wit and way of making everyone feel welcome. We can only strive to be a little like him.
A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00 am, St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma. Reception to follow at Rooster Run Event Center, 2301 East Washington St., Petaluma. Interment will be private.
Donations can be made to: St. Vincent de Paul High School, c/o The William and Carolyn Tobin Scholarship Fund, 849 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019