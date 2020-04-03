|
William (Bill) Tevendale
It is with deep sadness that William (Bill) Tevendale, aged 77, has passed away after a month long illness.
Bill comes from a long line of Healdsburg residents and loved his community dearly. He was a loving husband, father and friend and is survived by his wife, Sharon, his two sons, and five grandchildren. Bill was extremely proud of his family.
His calling was in education where he taught as both a jr. high science teacher and then as a high school counselor for over 33 years in the Petaluma school district.
Outside of education and his family, Bill's passion was found in the outdoors. It did not matter whether it was in the garden, at his ranch, or in tasks such as digging ditches, he loved the outdoors and putting in an honest day's work.
Bill enjoyed traveling and was fond of saying that he had visited all of the places on his bucket list.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020