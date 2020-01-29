|
|
In Loving Memory
William W. Bomar Sr.
April 17, 1942—January 29, 2015
Missing you Always
You never said I'm leaving
You never said Goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still.
In our hearts we hold a place
That only you can fill.
It broke our heart to lose you
But you didn't go alone
A part of us went with you
The day that God
Took you home.
Love and miss you
more than you know,
Diane, Bill and Kim
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020