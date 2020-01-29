Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bomar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Bomar Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Loving Memory
William W. Bomar Sr.
April 17, 1942—January 29, 2015
Missing you Always
You never said I'm leaving
You never said Goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still.
In our hearts we hold a place
That only you can fill.
It broke our heart to lose you
But you didn't go alone
A part of us went with you
The day that God
Took you home.
Love and miss you
more than you know,

Diane, Bill and Kim
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -