William Wight Booth
Passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa at the age of 83. Bill is lovingly survived by his wife of 32 years, Susie Booth and his family, William Booth Jr. (Michael Gambino), Kimberly Waskiewicz, Tiffany Brock (Neal), Lisa Gummer (Scott), and Maia Highsmith (Dave Gremaux), grandchildren Kathryn and Victoria Waskiewicz; McKenna, Parker, and Bailey Brock; Ella, Swen, Calvin, and Lars Gummer; and Juan Booth, and great-granddaughter Aubrey Jane Winton. Bill was born in Vermont, where he grew up playing drums and singing in bands. He worked for Heublein, with whom he transferred to California and worked in the wine and spirits industry. He enjoyed road biking, golfing, gardening, dancing, and singing in the church choir. Bill will be remembered fondly for his beautiful tenor singing voice. Bill loved his family dearly, and he also loved dogs, especially his rescue Dalmatian, Ketcher.
Friends are invited to gather for a memorial service on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Redwood Gospel Mission, srmission.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019