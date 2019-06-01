|
|
Wilma Fae Wallace
September 22, 1938 - May 21, 2019
Wilma Fae Wallace (Martindale) left this earth peacefully on May 21, 2019 at home with her family in Cloverdale. Born September 22, 1938 to William and Vallie Martindale of Sonoma, she is survived by sisters Betty Knego, Wanda Ewing and Patty Martindale; brothers Bill (Cindy), Richard (Cam), Charlie (Rita), Garry (Marlene), and Ron (Jeanne); loving daughters Brenda Fields (Neil Hanna), Noelle Kobza (Vinita Lamsal), Denise Roumbanis (Michael) and Becky Maners (Virgil); grand kids Danielle, Phillip, Jesse, Heather and Jamie; great grandkids Faith, Ryan, Hayden and Hudsin; and many nieces and nephews. Wilma was predeceased by husbands LeRoy T. Kobza, Richard Wallace and her long-time partner and love of her life, Steve MacDonald. She lived most of her life in Sonoma County. Wilma had a very strong work ethic and a long career in retail at Rosenberg's, Emporium and Gottchalk's. She partnered with her brother Ron for many wonderful years at Martindale's Quality Meats & Deli and more recently worked for Costeaux French bakery.
Wilma was an elegant, creative and spirited person who loved to walk, read, decorate and go to the ocean. She was a master gardener, culinary queen and loved good wine, music, old movies, dancing, cats and the beauty and wisdom of Nature. Mostly, she loved her family and friends. M.O.M., Mimba, Wil, Mom, Grams, Wilma- we love you always and will miss you deeply.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 1 to June 2, 2019