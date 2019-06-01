Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Fae Wallace

Notice Condolences Flowers

Wilma Fae Wallace Notice
Wilma Fae Wallace
September 22, 1938 - May 21, 2019
Wilma Fae Wallace (Martindale) left this earth peacefully on May 21, 2019 at home with her family in Cloverdale. Born September 22, 1938 to William and Vallie Martindale of Sonoma, she is survived by sisters Betty Knego, Wanda Ewing and Patty Martindale; brothers Bill (Cindy), Richard (Cam), Charlie (Rita), Garry (Marlene), and Ron (Jeanne); loving daughters Brenda Fields (Neil Hanna), Noelle Kobza (Vinita Lamsal), Denise Roumbanis (Michael) and Becky Maners (Virgil); grand kids Danielle, Phillip, Jesse, Heather and Jamie; great grandkids Faith, Ryan, Hayden and Hudsin; and many nieces and nephews. Wilma was predeceased by husbands LeRoy T. Kobza, Richard Wallace and her long-time partner and love of her life, Steve MacDonald. She lived most of her life in Sonoma County. Wilma had a very strong work ethic and a long career in retail at Rosenberg's, Emporium and Gottchalk's. She partnered with her brother Ron for many wonderful years at Martindale's Quality Meats & Deli and more recently worked for Costeaux French bakery.
Wilma was an elegant, creative and spirited person who loved to walk, read, decorate and go to the ocean. She was a master gardener, culinary queen and loved good wine, music, old movies, dancing, cats and the beauty and wisdom of Nature. Mostly, she loved her family and friends. M.O.M., Mimba, Wil, Mom, Grams, Wilma- we love you always and will miss you deeply.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.