Wilma Juanita Whorton
November 1, 1941 - November 7, 2019
Died with her family and beloved dachshunds by her side. Wilma was born in Tallapoosa, Georgia and at 18 married her sweetheart Truman. After some initial moves to Fresno and Tahoe City, Wilma and Truman settled down in Petaluma with their two sons Wade and Kurt. Wilma graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in education and began teaching 5th grade at a Christian school in Fairfield.
Wilma's central legacy will always be in the loving devotion she had for her husband, her children and her grandchildren but like many of her generation, her life story includes a history of hardship, struggle and success against the odds. From surviving a harrowing near plane crash in Colorado to being threatened then ultimately welcomed by armed mercenaries in Central America, Wilma was an unlikely participant in many Indiana Jones-like adventures. Wilma's husband Truman was also a teacher and come summer break they would pack some provisions (usually bread, bologna, peanut butter and honey) jump in their Cessna housed at the Petaluma airport and fly to anywhere their hearts desired which included a lot of Alaska and Central and South America.
Although she was tiny in stature, Wilma lived up to the reputation of a fiery red head. Her love for speed in her snappy red Honda along with her other driving antics were legendary in the family. One of her great joys was driving along the Northern California coastline, her faithful pups Duke and Daisy squeezed together in the front seat, awaiting a stop along the way for a walk and some delicious doggy treats.
Wilma was a plain-spoken woman who loved her family and friends unconditionally. For those of us who lived in the light of that love she was our precious mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Wilma had only one sadness in life and it wasn't about her health. Her only sadness was that she missed her beloved Truman. In the end, for those of us who mourn her – we have a bittersweet consolation in that finally, after 15 long years Wilma is once again with the husband she loved so much.
Wilma was a devout Christian and a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Petaluma. She was preceded in death by her husband Truman; she leaves behind her two sons Wade and Kurt and their wives Karen and Noreen, along with her beloved grandchildren; Casey, Steven, Tyler and Emma. Wilma also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Elena and many dear friends.
Wilma loved animals, especially dogs so the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, to please donate in honor of Wilma Whorton at: Compassion Without Borders Dog Rescue at CWOB.org.
All are welcome to attend the memorial for Wilma which will be held at noon on Saturday, November 16th at the Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019