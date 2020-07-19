1/1
Winford Eugene (Wynn) Spain
Winford (Wynn) Eugene Spain
Wynn Spain passed away on July 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Catherine; daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Paul Loder; son Daniel and son-in-law Marcus Peterson-Spain; and two grandchildren, Damon and Fallyn Loder, whom he adored. He is also survived by stepmother Edna Spain, sister Sue Spain, and brother Wade Spain.
Wynn was a dedicated and loving family man and friend, a food and wine enthusiast, an elegant ballroom dancer, and a fantastic cook. He retired from Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, where he was a construction loan officer for over 20 years.
A private celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity close to your heart. For more information, please visit Daniels Chapel of the Roses at www.danielschapeloftheroses.com.



Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
