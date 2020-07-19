Winford (Wynn) Eugene Spain
Wynn Spain passed away on July 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Catherine; daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Paul Loder; son Daniel and son-in-law Marcus Peterson-Spain; and two grandchildren, Damon and Fallyn Loder, whom he adored. He is also survived by stepmother Edna Spain, sister Sue Spain, and brother Wade Spain.
Wynn was a dedicated and loving family man and friend, a food and wine enthusiast, an elegant ballroom dancer, and a fantastic cook. He retired from Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, where he was a construction loan officer for over 20 years.
A private celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity close to your heart. For more information, please visit Daniels Chapel of the Roses at www.danielschapeloftheroses.com
