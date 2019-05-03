|
|
Winifred "Winnie"
Brandling Newill
Winifred "Winnie" Brandling Newill, 93, of Forestville, CA passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 with her daughters by her side. She was born and raised in Chester, PA where she met and married Bill, the love of her life, they had a beautiful partnership that lasted 57 years. Her sparkling personality and welcoming spirit was the draw of many lifelong friends who enjoyed her authentic kindness and her renowned bright smile. She and Bill raised their three children, Billy, Mary and Betsy, with happiness and pride.
She was valued and enjoyed her work as a private secretary for 25 years. Winnie and Bill moved from Delaware in 1999 to California to be closer to their family and to watch it grow. The Methodist Church was an important part of her life and she practiced Christian teachings by example each day. She sang in the choir, was a member of UMW, served on committees, helped in the office or baked pies for the next church dinner. The fellowship of her many church friends enriched her life greatly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William "Bill" Newill Sr. in 2003 and by her cherished son, William "Bill" Newill Jr. in 2018. She was a loving mother to Mary Lorraine Connaway and Betsy Sanville (Rob), adored by her grandchildren Chad Newill (Merissa), Amanda Paden (Jon), Alexander Sanville (Angela), Austin Sanville, Ryan Newill and Joseph Fons, and her daughters-in-law Eileen Newill and Teresa Newill. She was the loving great grandmother to Lyric Jones and Rori and Echo Paden, and dear Aunt Winnie to many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Winnie's memorial service on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Forestville Methodist Church at 2 p.m. A reception will be held directly afterward at her home on Second St. Memorial donations can be made to Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa or to the Earle Baum Center of the Blind in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 3, 2019