Wm. Patrick Grace
Our beloved Patrick entered into rest with his family by his side on September 5, 2019 in Santa Rosa, after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.
Patrick was born on May 13, 1965 in Santa Rosa. He was a fourth generation of the pioneer Grace family and Grace Bros. Brewery and Ranches. He is survived by the joys of his life, his daughters, Liberty "Libby" and Emma Grace; his dad, Bill Grace; mom, Kathy & husband Bob Iorg; brother, Tom (Nicole) Grace; niece, Nina Grace; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Patrick graduated from St. Eugene's, Cardinal Newman, and Sac. State. He was a title officer for over 30 years. He made his home in Eureka for the last 18 years.
He was close to his family and many friends. Cycling, traveling and cooking were favorites. He especially loved being with family and friends, playing games and puzzles. He did his best to protect the environment. He will be remembered as a kind, honorable man with much caring for those around him. His keen sense of humor, especially when he and his brother could be together (it was like a comedy act happening). Patrick was a dedicated worker and paid great attention to every detail in his job.
His gift of love for those around him will never be forgotten. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019