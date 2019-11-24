|
|
Yolanda Anthon
August 20, 1928 - October 30, 2019
Yolanda Anthon passed away in her sleep on October 30, 2019 at the age of 91. She died in Santa Rosa, at home in the Dowling Court neighborhood she loved. She was predeceased by the two loves of her life, Erik Anthon and William Arnone. She is survived by sons Bill (Deneene), Ed and Robert (Julie), grandchildren Nicole (Anthony), Alex (Stella), and Sophie, great grandchildren, Mia, Valentina, Eleanor and Jack, siblings Hernan, Connie and Don and legions of friends. Yolanda was born and raised in Bogota, Colombia. By the time she arrived in America at the age of 19, she was already a credentialed teacher. She became a proud citizen of the USA, and married a flyboy returning from World War II. After raising a family, she went back to school and became an LVN, working in Lake and Sonoma Counties. After her working years, she volunteered with Heartland Hospice and as an usher at LBC, where her love of the arts grew. Yolanda was also a founder of California Programs for the Autistic, serving on its Board for over 35 years. Yolanda's faith was an important part of her life, and she was an active member of the Resurrection and St. Rose parishes in Santa Rosa. Yolanda remained bright and engaged to the end. She was an intensely social person, who loved to discuss current events and politics. There will be a mass and celebration of her life at Resurrection Catholic Church on December 6, 2019 starting at 11:00 am. Donations can be made to California Programs for the Autistic or Heartland Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2019