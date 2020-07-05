Yvonne Adele Tracy Wessa

Yvonne Adele Tracy Wessa, age 85, known as Tracy to her family and friends, passed in Santa Barbara on June 21st, 2020 due to Bulbar ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Tracy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frederick J. Wessa, age 78 in 2013 in Santa Rosa, CA, where they both lived for over 50 years.

She is survived by two daughters, two grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, all of California: Bridget Wessa of Martinez, Jennifer Collester, Decker McAllister and Matt McAllister (beloved son-in-law) of Montecito, Shaye, Saylor, Halen and Devon (beloved grandson-in-law) Forbes of Carpinteria. Nieces Wendy Fitzgerald-Steinharter and Deyna Aguilera of Napa and cousins Bob Rush of San Carlos and Don Bachman of Bozeman, Montana also survive her. We, along with beloved pets Banjo, Murphy, Cash and Tilly will miss "GG" very much.

Tracy was a graduate of San Jose State University and a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Tracy was a primary school Teacher for four years and volunteered with the library at Sequoia elementary school in the 1960s. Tracy loved to play tennis with her friends. She was an expert home decorator, hostess, gardener and photographer. She and Fred traveled all over the world by air and sea. They were both hardworking and creative and built two cabins in Mendocino National Forest and two homes in Sonoma County.

Her granddaughter Shaye writes:

"For as long as I can remember you were always the epitome of grace. Each day you set your hair and were dressed to the 9s. Fringe cut off jeans, boat neck cashmere sweater and crisp white converse. Each outfit was equipped with the most special turquoise or silver from your travels. Everything had its place, including plates, cups, plants in the garden and bon bons in the back freezer. Each get together and dinner party you had was well thought out and left people full and buzzing with a good time. I admired your femininity and enjoyment of the finer things. You saw me as an artist and pushed me to show my emotions through canvas and paint. I'm so grateful you were able to be at my wedding and meet my daughters, who both thought the world of you and those one finger waves. I love you, Grandma, and thank you for showing me true grace."

No formal services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made in Tracy's honor to the ALS Association.



