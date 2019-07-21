|
|
Yvonne Anglin
Sebastopol— Yvonne Anglin, 82, passed away on July 1, 2019 at her Sebastopol home, surrounded by her husband and children.
Born Yvonne Elizabeth Hooten in Arkansas in 1936, she was given the nickname Bonnie by her family for her happy friendly personality. Her family eventually moved to Texas where Yvonne displayed a strong academic prowess, skipping two grades and graduating high school at age 16.
Yvonne married Donald Anglin in Texas in 1952 where eldest son Gary was born. In 1956 they moved to Novato, California and then to Sebastopol in 1958 where the couple raised their four children, Gary, Lynne, Wade and Trisha. Yvonne spent her career in the banking industry but her passion was education, helping others, and empowering women. Yvonne felt so strongly about education that at age 50 she went back to school, graduating from San Francisco State University in 1986 -- the first in her family to earn a college degree.
In Sebastopol, Yvonne volunteered at schools, churches and organizations such as the Sebastopol Soroptimists and Salvation Army. While serving as Soroptimist president 1988 - 1989 she proposed that they donate materials for a gazebo to be built in the new Ragle Park. She then persuaded her contractor husband Don and carpenter sons Gary and Wade to donate their labor to build it. Thanks to Yvonne's efforts, the gazebo stands today for all to enjoy.
Instead of sending flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to Hospice.
A celebration of Yvonne's life is being planned for early August. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019