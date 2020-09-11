Agnes "Marie" Waller Hubbard Dalton
GRETNA Va.
Agnes "Marie" Waller Hubbard Dalton, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital after a short illness.
Marie was born on October 28, 1933, to Arthur Lee Waller and Pansy Shelton Waller of Gretna. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two husbands, Luke Hubbard in 1979 and Lester Dalton in 2015. A son, Michael Hubbard in 1998 and one great grand-daughter, Hailey Moore in 2016.
She was a graduate of Gretna Senior High School and attended Phillips Business College in Lynchburg, Va. She married Luke Hubbard in 1954. They had three children, Darlene, Michael, and James. Tragically, Luke Hubbard passed away in 1979 at the age of 49. Marie didn't remarry for nearly 20 years when she finally married her high school sweetheart W. Lester Dalton of Hurt.
Marie said she was lucky to have been able to have two true loves in her lifetime. Marie and Luke both worked at the Lane Company in Altavista, Va., after first being married. Eventually Luke was able to start his own businesses, owning and operating the Gretna Building Supply, Gretna Construction, and Custom Mix Concrete. She assisted Luke with the running of the Building Supply and helped her father run and operate the Gretna Motel and Gretna Dry Cleaners. She also owned and operated a ceramic shop with her neighbor Elsie Adams in her home. Later in life Marie worked at Jack's Steakhouse in Gretna for many years. After the untimely death of Luke - Marie carried on being active in the Gretna Band Boosters for her sons and eventually her granddaughters. She chaperoned many band trips for both the Gretna Junior, Middle, and High School bands. Marie also loved to watch her son and grandsons play baseball. She attended many games to cheer on her boys.
In addition to her travels for the School Bands she also visited Paris, France as a chaperon for the GHS French Club. Marie and her son Michael loved to travel and visited many places around the United States prior to his death. Marie was also active in the Gretna Pentecostal Holiness Church. She held different positions throughout the years and was always a faithful member.
She is survived by one daughter, Darlene H. Hedrick (James) and one son, James Hubbard (Kim) both of Gretna, Va. She leaves behind four grandchildren; Bobbie Atristain (Rick) of Blackstone, Va., Julie Moore (Jason) of Gretna, Christian Johnson (Kezhana) of Gretna, and Michael J. Hubbard of Gretna, and four great-grandchildren; Allie Moore, Jackson Moore, CJ Johnson, and Aaliyah Johnson all of Gretna, Va.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Dennis Nichols. The family will receive friends at the residence. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Millie Hall, her at home caregiver and the staff of the Palliative Care unit of Centra Lynchburg General Hospital for their care of Marie during her short stay there.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 14, Gretna, VA 24557 or to the Gretna Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 1980 East Gretna Road, Gretna, VA 24557.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
