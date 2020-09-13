Rodi, Sr, Alexander Edward, - 92, of Hammonton, On August 20, 2020 Alexander Edward Rodi, Sr. went to his eternal resting place with the Lord. He was born on June 8, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Anthony Rodi and Grace Privitera. He grew up on a farm in Hammonton, NJ with his brother Dominic Rodi of Ventnor, NJ. After graduating from Hammonton High School in 1946, he attended LaSalle College, graduating in 1950. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and was commissioned in 1952. On December 29, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Merlino (2/1/1929 – 8/16/1974). Alexander is survived by his children: Alexander Rodi, Jr. (Kristin), Lucinda Rodi Edwards (Michael), Steven Rodi (Martina), Stephanie Rodi Frantz (Frazier), and Nancy Rodi Rodriguez (Edwin), Susan Brenner (Ron), Betsy Taylor, Micheal Minck (Pam). He has nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. After spending time in the Air Force, he was discharged in 1953. He attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine from 1954-1958 to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor. He graduated in 1958 and completed his family practice residency at Art Centre Hospital in Detroit, MI from 1958-1959. He practiced in Orlando, FL for several years before moving to Hammonton, NJ to start his own family practice. He was committed to making an impact in the lives of others through medicine, not only caring for his patients but contributing to the betterment of health care in the civilian and military communities. Quality assurance in the medical profession was very important to him. He acted as the President of Alliance of Physicians - a philanthropic organization. He was the president of the Healthcare Quality Strategies, formally the "PRO" for several years, president of PCOM's alumni association from 1991-1993, Chief of Staff at Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton from 1975-77, and again from 1984-85. He is a lifetime member of New Jersey Osteopathic Physicians, American Osteopathic Association, and American College of Family Physicians. He also remained in the US Air Force Reserve as a Senior Flight Surgeon from 1967-1982. His last post was as the Chief Medical Officer of the Eastern Division of the USAF-Reserve. In 1974, he suddenly and unexpectedly lost his wife, Pauline. Pauline's brother, Maj. Carl S. Merlino, also predeceased him in 1972 after being killed in the Vietnam War. In 1977, Alex married Alice Crum Minck and they spent 35 years together. He continued to practice medicine, hold professional offices, and travel extensively while dancing every chance he got! Alice predeceased him in 2012. In 2016, he left Hammonton, NJ to retire full time in Fort Myers, FL. He continued to work part-time and travel. In 2019, after some serious health setbacks, he moved to Norfolk, VA to be close to his family during his final years. Alex was someone who could do anything he put his mind to. He loved learning and was reading medical journals and political commentaries until his eyes no longer allowed him. Challenging his mind was a lifelong activity and he believed education was extremely important for all. His mind stayed sharp until the very end. Being a physician, dancing and traveling were passions of his and he was fortunate enough to do all of these things until the last year of his life. He is survived by his brother Dominic (Kathleen), his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Alexander Rodi, Sr. will be cremated and buried with Pauline, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton, NJ. A memorial tribute will be held at a later time, in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
at Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com