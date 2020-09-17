Schebal, Allison, aka "Brooke Gihorski", - of Port Norris, passed away in her home with friends and family shortly after being diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. She has joined her brother Mathew Gihorski, father Walter Gihorski, and mother Virginia "Dude" Gihorski in life's final after party on the day of her mother's birth, September 10th of this year 2020. She is survived by her brother Blake Gihorski, 2 children, Aubrey Camp and Benjamin Haberman, and 4 grandchildren, Paxton, Quinn, Julianne, Olivia, 3 nephew's Zachary, Jason, Alex, and her long time partner, Patrick Shaver, all whom she loved so very much. She is to be remembered by all friends and family with all the wonderful memories she shared with us. Her love for animals, gardening, and beautiful beach days will always remind of us of her life and all the lives she has touched while here on this earth. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Christmas and other holidays will never be the same without her. A memorial service will be held September 22, 2020, at 7 pm at Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250; friends may call prior to service from 6pm-7pm. Following service will be a celebration of her life at the Bayshore Discovery Project, where she spent her last few years serving some of her famous homemade specials in The Oyster Cracker Café at 2800 High St., Port Norris, NJ 08349. A GoFundMe has been created named "Brooke Gihorski". Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
