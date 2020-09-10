1/1
Andrew Ralph Sanfosso
Sanfosso, Andrew Ralph, - 77, of Palermo, Born to Raffelle (Ralph) & Rose Sanfosso on Oct.27,1942 in Phila, PA has lost his valiant fight with Multiple Myeloma on "Labor Day" Sep.7, 2020 while at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Andy resided in Sea Isle City, NJ most of his life and graduated from OCHS class of 1961 after which he pursued his career as an electrician being mentored by James Coulter and Frank Pittaluga. When he married Sharon Morrow on April 27, 1968 they traveled to Connecticut where Local 35 IBEW welcomed him. The IBEW's Brotherhood instilled his lifelong dedication for Union labor. Retirement in 2004 from Local 351 IBEW enabled Andy to enjoy his second home in Cape Coral, FL for his continued love of boating, fishing and golf. Lemoncello was a favorite recipe created from his hand picked Myers lemons in the yard. Andy was also a member of the US Army National Guard from 1961-1970. As a teen he was helping them to evacuate Sea Isle City from the "62" storm. His love of the Eagles and Phillies never diminished even while living in CT. or in those losing years. The love of the Ocean, sun & sand was his essence. Lifelong friends were inducted into the "RZC", his creation to share stories of old Sea Isle and solve the local and world problems which were bylaws for the club. Andy leaves behind his devoted wife of 52 years, Sharon, his adored children Michael J & Melanie Sanfosso, Sandra L Vito & Jeff Forman, Steven R & Cheryl Vito and Lisa C & James Esposito. "Poppy" also leaves his precious grandchildren Andrew J & Giana M Esposito, Phoenix L & Elijah K Kline-Sanfosso, Lauren A Vito and Raiden Musicant plus Great grandchild, Arya Rhae Vito-Klohr. His "Seventy Club" cousins Andrew Cingolo, Andrew Arcaro, Domenick Arcaro & their families. In addition Joseph Clark & family will also be missed. An extended list of special friends include the Vansant, Reich, Mammele, Edwardi, Farina, Sofrony, Degange and Mazzucco families. A huge thank you to Dr. Tiffany Pompa who is Andy's Angel in a white coat, the RCCA staff, as well as, the HUP ICU nurses and doctors for their outstanding care and dedication. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to Multiple Myeloma or St. Jude's Hospital. Visitation is: Saturday, 10:00-11:00 am September 12, 2020 at Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 Shore Rd, Palermo, NJ followed by Mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ at 11:30am. Interment at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Rte 9 S, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Godfrey Funeral Home
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ 08223
(609) 390-9699
