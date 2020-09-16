Ferrino, Angelina (nee Gerace), - 88, of Folsom, NJ passed away Friday night Sept.12, 2020 at the Voorhees Center. She was born in Mays Landing, NJ, and the youngest of 10 children. Angie worked at Forman's Clothing Company and National Garment as a seamstress for many years. In 1972 she opened Angie's Place in Folsom until 1993. She was a past Cub Scout Den Mother, past president of the Folsom P.T.A and an avid casino player. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Gary Ferrino, and parents, Angelo and Grace Gerace. She is survived by her sons, Michael Ferrino of Folsom, NJ, and Donald Ferrino of Deerfield Beach, FL, and her sister Josephine Caporale of Hammonton, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday from 9:00 -10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the charity of one's choice
