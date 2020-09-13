Hasney, Anne M, - 89, of Manahawkin, Anne Marie Hasney (nee Borie), age 89, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
Services for the immediate family will be private. There will be a celebration of her life open to all hopefully in the near future post-COVID. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to your local food bank or charity of your choice
.
To read the complete obituary and to leave online condolences for the Hasney family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
