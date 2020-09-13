1/1
Anne M. Hasney
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hasney, Anne M, - 89, of Manahawkin, Anne Marie Hasney (nee Borie), age 89, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

Services for the immediate family will be private. There will be a celebration of her life open to all hopefully in the near future post-COVID. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to your local food bank or charity of your choice.

To read the complete obituary and to leave online condolences for the Hasney family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com

The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
6095977740
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved