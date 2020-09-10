Capelli (nee Mottola), Arlene M. "Bunny", - 83, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. She was the owner of Arlene's Dress Shop in Hammonton for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony "Buddy" Capelli. She is survived by two sons, Michael L. Capelli (Angela) and David J. Capelli, two grandchildren, Anthony Capelli (Jacinta Wright), and Rosalina Capelli, and her longtime companion, Bob Hitman. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Victory Bible Church at the above address. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com