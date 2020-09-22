1/1
Armond A. Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunn, Armond A., - 92, of Mays Landing, passed away on September 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. Surviving him are his wife Dolores, his son Daniel Dunn (Chris), daughter Janie Dunn (Marcie), sister Karen Maxin of East Olympia, Washington; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Born and raised in Myrtle, MN, he spent four years in the Navy, sailing on the USS Bennington. He worked 34 years for Pratt & Whitney before retiring from Connecticut to New Jersey. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, from 2-4 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 4 PM. Burial with military honors will be held at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery on Friday at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved