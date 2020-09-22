Dunn, Armond A., - 92, of Mays Landing, passed away on September 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. Surviving him are his wife Dolores, his son Daniel Dunn (Chris), daughter Janie Dunn (Marcie), sister Karen Maxin of East Olympia, Washington; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Born and raised in Myrtle, MN, he spent four years in the Navy, sailing on the USS Bennington. He worked 34 years for Pratt & Whitney before retiring from Connecticut to New Jersey. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, from 2-4 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 4 PM. Burial with military honors will be held at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery on Friday at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)